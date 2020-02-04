NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Posts Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NXPI opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

