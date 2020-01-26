NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,117. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com