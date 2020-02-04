NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.70. 4,204,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,577. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

