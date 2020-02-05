NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,147. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

