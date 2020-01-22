NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYMT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 2,891,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.74.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,301 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

