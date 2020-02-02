Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading Down 7%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 815,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 298,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Nymox Pharmaceutical worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

