O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.64. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 1.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 5.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 94.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

