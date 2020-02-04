O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

