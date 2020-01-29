Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

In related news, COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

