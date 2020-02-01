Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £270,000 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 272 ($3.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.24. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.44.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?