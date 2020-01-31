Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) PT Raised to GBX 310

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

OCI remained flat at $GBX 270.60 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.26. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of $537.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.22.

In other news, insider Peter Dubens bought 258,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £573,705.72 ($754,677.35). Also, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69). Insiders acquired 2,808,426 shares of company stock worth $696,870,572 in the last quarter.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

