Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,170,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $789.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

