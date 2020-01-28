Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

OCSL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $785.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

