Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OCSL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 637,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,782. The firm has a market cap of $786.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

