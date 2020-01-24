Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $80,995.00 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $80,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

