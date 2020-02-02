Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OMP opened at $15.54 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?