Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Written by × February 3, 2020

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

OMP opened at $15.54 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

