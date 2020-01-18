Oasis Petroleum Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:OAS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 23.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 32,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

