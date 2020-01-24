Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.77. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 282,738 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on OAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $902.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,106,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 279,787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 429,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 315,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71,698 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

