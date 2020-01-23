Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

OBLN remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 27,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,014. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $2.89. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,582 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

