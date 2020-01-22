Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

OBSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 518,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. Obseva has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

