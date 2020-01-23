Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 400,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Obseva has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $14.59.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)