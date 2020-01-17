Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OBSV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,596,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,544. Obseva has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

