Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 2.8%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, approximately 53,683 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 79,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

OBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Obsidian Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -1.6400001 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

