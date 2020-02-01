Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250 at Goldman Sachs Group

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,251.07 ($16.46).

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 47 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,223.50 ($16.09). 1,423,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,280.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.53. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

