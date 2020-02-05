Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,251.07 ($16.46).

OCDO stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,243 ($16.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.45.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

