OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

OCDDY traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 3.20. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.