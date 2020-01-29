Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds