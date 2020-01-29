Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Update

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 5,092,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

