Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,091,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,424% from the previous session’s volume of 334,206 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing