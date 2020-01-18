Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,338,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the previous session’s volume of 647,083 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $0.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?