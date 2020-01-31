OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

OCANF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,675. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

