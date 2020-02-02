OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Cormark

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target cut by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.43% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.43.

OGC stock opened at C$2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?