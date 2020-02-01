OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.43.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$2.77. 2,664,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

