OceanaGold’s (OGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.43.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

