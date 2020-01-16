Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Now Covered by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Equities researchers at Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?