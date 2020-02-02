OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

