Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Oceania Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.01. Oceania Healthcare has a 52 week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of A$1.28 ($0.91).

About Oceania Healthcare

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various rest homes and retirement villages in New Zealand. It operates through Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other segments. The company provides rest home, hospital, dementia, psychogeriatric, respite, and palliative/end of life care; and independent retirement village living at approximately 40 locations, as well as rents properties.

