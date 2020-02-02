Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

