Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Oconee Federal Financial stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.49.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 18.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

