Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,785,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 8,854,023 shares.The stock last traded at $0.67 and had previously closed at $0.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri bought 406,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang bought 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,381.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,196,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,790. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

