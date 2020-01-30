Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 0.1%

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59, 2,053,863 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,114,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,381.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,196,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,790. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

