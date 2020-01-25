Ocular Therapeutix Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.00 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. ValuEngine cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

OCUL stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

