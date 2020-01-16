Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,866. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 434,693 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 592,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

