Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.