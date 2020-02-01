Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €26.00 Price Target

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

UG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.10 ($29.19).

Shares of UG stock opened at €18.61 ($21.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.79 and its 200 day moving average is €21.81. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

