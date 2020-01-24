Odeon Capital Group Initiates Coverage on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.23. 202,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.00. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Dillard’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dillard’s by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Golden Cross