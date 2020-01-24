Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.27

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 120546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?