Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

