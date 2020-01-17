Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 353,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,866. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

